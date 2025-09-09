Chinese Man Lost Arms At Age Four, Now Sells Calligraphy Written With Feet, Delivers Food On Unicycle

The life story of Li Xiangyang, a Chinese man from Hunan province, has inspired many as he earns praise for his determination and resilience. Li was born into a poor rural family and lost both arms in an electrocution accident at age four, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

However, he fought all the odds and learned to write calligraphy with his feet. He sells his work to support his family. He also balances delivering food on a unicycle while using his lips to navigate his phone.

The 30-year-old began practising calligraphy with his feet when he was just eight years old. He now sells his work to earn some money amid financial struggles.

"What has happened cannot be changed. I can only move forward. There is no need to dwell on it or complain," Li told media outlet Jimu News as per reports.

Li receives support and kindness from customers, shop owners and fellow delivery riders. The report mentioned that restaurant staff often help load his orders, one the customers get to know about his condition, they come down themselves to receive the order.

Li also noted that he kind shop owners and customers sometimes give him tips. The report also mentioned that a local noodle shop owner frequently gives him free water.

Li completed nearly 200 orders and earned 1,300 yuan (US$180) in the first month of his job. He even donated his first earnings to a charity.

"I have received so much help from others. Now I want to pass on that kindness," he said.

As per reports, Li apparently become faster in his job, delivering up to 40 orders a day. However, the main source of his income was selling calligraphy at night.

Li's inspiring story went viral on Chinese social media platforms. As quoted, one user wrote, "He is a resilient and tough man, stronger than many people with all four limbs."

"I shared your story with my friends. We often feel lost about the future, but with you as an example, we will keep chasing our dreams," said another.

