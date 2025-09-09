British Vlogger Has This To Say On "Hate" India Receives Online: "Look At This Place"

A British travel vlogger recently shared a video praising India and speaking out against the online hate it gets. In a recent video filmed at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat, content creator Alex Wanders appeared impressed by the airport's modern facilities, highlighting India's progress in infrastructure development.

"Honestly, everyone talks so much bad about India, but I just landed in Ahmedabad for my fourth visit. And the airport here is absolutely beautiful. Look at this place. Honestly, India does not deserve the hate it gets online," he said in the Instagram video.

The video received huge traction as it sparked a debate about the negativity India faces online, with many users agreeing that the country doesn't deserve such treatment.

"India doesn't deserve the hate it gets online," he wrote in the caption.

Social media reaction

Many social media users appreciated Wanders' words, sharing their own positive experiences with India's hospitality and infrastructure. On one side, some users noted that Western media often portrays a one-sided picture of India, and videos like this help change perceptions. Meanwhile, a few users acknowledged that while India isn't perfect, it doesn't merit constant trolling.

"Agreed! India is an amazing country with amazing food and people. There is a lot of dislike in the world , India should not be one of them." one users wrote.

"India is awesome. Gets a ton of bad press these days unfortunately. China had this level of bad press 10 years ago or so but now its image is definitely improving. Hopefully the same will happen with India," a second user wrote.

"Welcome to the city! Every place has its good and bad things, what do we want to see that matters. Thank you," a third commented.