British Vlogger Shares Sweet Note On 'Kindness Of Indian People', Internet Reacts

A British vlogger, travelling in India, recently shared a small video from a train, criticising "unfair wealth divide on this planet". The video by content creator Alex Wanders struck a chord with many on social media as he praised the kindness of the Indian people, saying it will "never be forgotten".

"I'll never get over the unfair wealth divide on this planet, I'm in India and because of where I was born I can stay in nice resorts, eat in fancy restaurants, drink on rooftop bars and fly anywhere I want whenever I want," he wrote one the video.

"Meanwhile local men here because of where they were born work 14 hours a day to earn $5 if they are lucky just so they can afford to feed their family who are waiting for him to come home."

See the post here:

Also Read | Chinese Woman Vomits Blood, Suffers Severe Reaction After Taking Weight-Loss Injections

"Thank you to every tuktuk driver, waiter, somosa vendor, hotel cleaner, bus driver, chai maker & blinkit rider," he added.

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction with nearly 5,000 likes and sparked discussion with users saying that we all should be humble and grateful, and not judge others.

"Awee, you're so self-aware, it's really so touching to read this. This is honestly the goal of traveling, humbling and grounding you in the best way," one user wrote.

Also Read | From Refunds To Rebooking: What Flyers Want To Know After IndiGo Chaos

"Really nice that you understood the hardship of people in this country," another user said.

"Always important to remember how blessed we are. Funny thing is most of those guys are happier than most privileged people. It's the little things," a third wrote.