French Woman's Viral Post Praises Ahmedabad's Safety And Warmth: 'It Felt Secure'

A French woman living in India has gone viral on social media after she shared her experience regarding safety in the country. Julia Chaigneau, who moved to India nearly two years ago, said she feels safer living in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, despite several of her friends being worried about her at the beginning.

"As a woman, safety is always on my mind. So when I first moved to India, many of my friends worried about me. But living in a dry state changed my perspective. It made me see how certain choices at a city level can actually influence how safe a place feels," wrote Ms Chaigneau on X (formerly Twitter).

She added that she was fortunate to live in a gated community that brought both Indians and foreigners together, leading to a feeling of warmth and security.

"This is not to say everywhere in India is safe every city and every state is different but from my experience Ahmedabad has been really great to live in," said Ms Chaigneau.

See the viral post here:

I lived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India) for a year and honestly, I never felt safer.



As a woman, safety is always on my mind. So when I first moved to India, many of my friends worried about me. But living in a dry state changed my perspective. It made me see how certain choices… pic.twitter.com/u2lRDtEkqs — Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) September 8, 2025

Watch: Russian Woman Living In India For 11 Years Reveals 3 Things That Impacted Her

'Include most of Gujarat'

As of the last update, the viral post had garnered over 3.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users agreeing with her assessment about Ahmedabad.

"Ahmedabad is best, Been living here for my whole life and safety definitely is a plus," said one user, while another commented: "As far as I'm concerned, most places in Gujarat are safe. I never feel safer than I do in Gujarat."

A third commented: "Absolutely. In fact, I'd expand this to include most of Gujarat and all of its cities like Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot."

A fourth said: "Completely. Ahmedabad's awesome for women. Been here 15+ years and I don't need to think twice before taking a cab/walk at 2 am."

Ms Chaigneau has completely immersed herself in Indian culture and traditions during her stay in the country. Recently, she shared pictures of herself enjoying the 'incredible' Onam Sadhya -- a vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, featuring around 26 dishes.