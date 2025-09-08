Watch: Russian Woman Living In India For 11 Years Reveals 3 Things That Impacted Her

A Russian woman has gone viral on social media, celebrating 11 years in India after planning to stay for just one year. Content creator Yulia took to her Instagram to share a video titled, After living in India for 11 years, here is what I realised, where she listed several ways how India had "impacted and moulded" her.

Yulia first arrived in India in 2012 for an internship that she completed in five months before leaving for Russia. However, a couple of years later, she returned to buy an Elephant for a circus and ended up staying back. Since then, she has managed to raise a family and build her business from scratch.

Here are the three things Yulia listed in her viral video:

Hospitality in India is on a different level. People are so welcoming, open-hearted and helpful. Ask anyone how to reach place X, and everyone will try to help. Everyone!

India is a magnetic country that shows you what you want to see, believe and vibe given to the universe. I have tons of stories where some friends of mine struggled with all possible challenges in India and others, like me - had the most possible welcome to the country and saw all the beauty here.

India is super safe.

Watch the viral video here:

'Cheers to many more'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 20,000 views and several comments, with users lauding her for

"Wow, that's great. So glad to read your post and your 11-year stint in India. Cheers to many more!" said one user while another added: "It's all about getting a good partner."

A third commented: "I am a strong believer that anywhere we go, we'll have good and bad things, and it's up to us to embrace the good."

In a previous video, Ms Yulia listed some of the practices that might be viewed as odd by outsiders but brought comfort and joy to her routine in India. She started off her list by talking about her living arrangement with the in-laws, something she initially found unusual but now considers a blessing.