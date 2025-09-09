Elon Musk Reacts To New Banksy Mural At London's High Court That Shows Judge Hitting A Protester

Elon Musk has reacted to the latest work of British street artist Banksy, who took aim at the United Kingdom's crackdown on protesters with a stunning work outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The mural has added fuel to a free-speech row roiling the country. The mural shows a bewigged judge using a gavel to hit a protester, who was knocked to the ground while holding a blood-stained placard.

The mural was widely circulated on social media platforms, and while responding to a user's question, "Do you LIKE the new Banksy mural at the Royal Courts of Justice!", Musk called it "Accurate".

Another user questioned, "Why is Britain CENSORING the Banksy art that is critisicing how Britain is CENSORING people?" One user called it "streisand effect", with Musk saying, "100%"

The artist published pictures of the artwork on his Instagram page on Monday. His identity has never been confirmed.

See Elon Musk's reaction:

Protests in London

The artwork came amid an intense crackdown on protesters in the country. Almost 900 people were arrested at a demonstration in London on Saturday against Palestine Action's ban. In recent weeks, hundreds of others were arrested.

The activist group Palestine Action was banned by Britain and proscribed as a terrorist organisation in July. Those who belonged to the group or supported it became legally liable. The ban came after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes.

Notably, the courts censored the artwork and covered it up within a few hours.

As quoted by AFP, a spokesperson from the Defend Our Juries group that organised the protest said that the artwork "powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed" by the government's ban.

"Since the dystopian ban came into force, over 1,600 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding cardboard signs with seven words 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action'," the spokesperson added.

"When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent -- it strengthens it."