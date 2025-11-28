Chennai Company Sends 1,000 Employees On Fully Paid London Trip. Here's Why

Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand has sponsored a week-long London trip for 1,000 of its employees as part of its annual Profit Share Bonanza initiative, according to Business Standard. This move recognises the contributions of nearly 15% of its 7,000-strong workforce, selected from across India and Dubai.

As per the news report, the initiative is part of the company's larger philosophy of celebrating employee contributions. Since the launch of the programme, over 6,000 employees have been rewarded with trips to international destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, and Spain. According to the company, these trips offer not just a break, but a deeply rewarding experience for many.

For the London visit, a dedicated team coordinated travel and accommodation with major airlines, ensuring that all employees-regardless of position or rank-traveled and stayed together with equal treatment, according to Business Today.

The itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as St. Paul's Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Madame Tussauds, and a cruise on the River Thames.

Casagrand says the initiative reinforces its belief that employee success fuels company growth, and meaningful rewards help foster loyalty and motivation.

"Every year when we celebrate our people in this special way, it reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together," Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand told Business Today.

He added, "We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again. Watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and returning with a renewed sense of pride is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition."