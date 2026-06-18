'Kiss Me Here': Australian Tourist Harassed In Kolkata Streets, Video Viral

An Australian tourist has sparked an intense social media debate after a video recorded by him showed an uncomfortable street encounter in Kolkata, where a young man repeatedly asked him for a kiss and held his hand even after being turned down. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named Marco Roams, shows him walking down a sketchy street when a young man sitting alongside another individual in a rickshaw approaches him.

The now-viral clip shows the young man saying, "Kiss me here, kiss me," and gesturing towards his cheek. Visibly uncomfortable with the exchange, the tourist tried to defuse the situation, replying, "Kiss you? No, sorry, I'm straight."

However, instead of backing off, the man continued to pursue the foreigner. At one point, he is even seen holding the tourist's hand as he attempts to walk away. Once clear of the interaction, the tourist remarked: "Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me."

A text overlay on the video reads, "Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?"

Check The Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 8.5 lakh views and thousands of comments. Many criticised the behaviour of the boy and expressed concern for the tourist, while others questioned why he was visiting sketchy places that most Indians would ordinarily avoid.

“I think you landed in the wrong India,” said one user while another tagged the authorities and demanded action: "@kolkatapolice Kindly teach these boys a good lesson.”

“Instead of going to good places in India, you guys intentionally go to these kinds of sketchy areas just for content views, then upload reels with weird captions,” commented a user, while another added: "If you're so broke that you can't visit actual tourist places, don't blame India after wandering into random slums for content."