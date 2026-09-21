Is Bigfoot Real? Drink Company Offers $1 Million For Definitive Proof

A famous drink brand is offering a huge $1 million cash prize to anyone who can finally prove that Bigfoot is real. According to the New York Post, Hard Mountain Dew announced its new "Bigfoot Bounty" contest, inviting fans and curious believers to step up and share their evidence. The contest runs until November 30, but winning the money will not be easy. To claim the grand prize, participants must be at least 21 years old and submit "irrefutable" Bigfoot evidence through the company's official contest website.

However, the company set strict rules to make sure no one tries to submit fake photos or cheap hoaxes, stating that the evidence will be judged by Bigfoot expert Bryce Johnson, who is known for starring in and producing a hit docuseries about Sasquatch specialists venturing into the wilderness to prove Bigfoot is real.

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"For decades, Bigfoot believers have chased shaky photos and grainy footage that never closed the case. Today, Hard Mountain Dew is joining the hunt to launch its first-ever Bigfoot Bounty - a $1 million challenge: prove the legendary creature exists," the company said in a press release.

To win, an entry must fulfil at least four out of seven specific requirements set by the brand, including the length of footprint and an image of the figure.

"As temperatures cool, more adventurists head outdoors, while increased wildlife activity and soft, moisture-rich ground create ideal conditions for spotting and preserving tracks of Bigfoot," the company added.

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Even if nobody manages to track down the mysterious forest creature, the drink maker says 100 lucky entrants who send in their best efforts will still receive cash prizes equal to a free pack of drinks.

"Hard Mountain Dew has always been about chasing bold experiences, and Bigfoot Bounty takes that mindset to the next level," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard Mountain Dew.

"Every fall, someone's got a story of a shape in the trees or a sound they can't explain. Whether you catch Bigfoot or just catch a good story trying, there's nothing better than an ice-cold Hard Mountain Dew at the end of the hunt."