US Teens Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature With 'Glowing Eyes', Call Police For Help

In an unusual incident, a group of teenagers in the United States claimed that they witnessed a Bigfoot-like creature with "glowing eyes", as per a report in the New York Post. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reported that the recent high school graduates from Houma, in southern Louisiana, were camping in the Kisatchie National Forest, some 100 miles northwest of Baton Rouge when they reported the terrifying encounter last week.

Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, is believed to be a large and hairy humanlike creature. It is said to exist in the northwestern United States and western Canada. However, there is no scientific proof of the existence of Bigfoot.

The teens said that they saw a large animal that resembled the creature just a while after they set up camp in around a mile and a half off Back Bone Trail in southern Natchitoches Parish.

A member of the group reportedly "heard a growl and saw what appeared to be an animal that had glowing eyes and stood about 5-foot tall" on June 28 at around 9:20 pm, according to the sheriff's office. The group members, who were all between the ages of 17 and 18, then dialled emergency helpline 911.

The cops went to the campsite and remained vigilant of any creatures. They discovered the teenagers at the campsite, startled but unharmed, after following the sound of their whistles. The deputies brought them out of the jungle safely.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators conducted a thorough investigation but were "unable to locate any suspicious activity involving a growl with glowing eyes and standing 5-feet tall."

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. In October last year, a couple said they caught proof on camera that 'Sasquatch' or 'Bigfoot' is real. A video surfaced on the internet which showed a bizarre-looking creature wandering on the side of a mountain before sitting down to rest. The viral clip sparked speculations and was captured by a couple who were on a romantic break in Colorado.

"We were looking for elk in the mountains and my husband sees something moving and then can't explain it. So he's like 'Bigfoot!'" Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyo, told the media outlet.

"It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he's like camouflaged when crouching down...if you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we're convinced."