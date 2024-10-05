'Scariest Moment': US Hiker Claims To Spot Bigfoot, Video Goes Viral

Bigfoot is often described as a large, hairy, human-like being.

A routine hiking trip in the Parallel Forest of the Wichita Mountains in Oklahoma took an unexpected turn for a man who recorded what many believe to be one of the clearest sightings of Bigfoot. The nine-second video, which has gone viral with over 1.7 million views on TikTok, depicts a large, shadowy figure moving through a dense forest, as reported by the New York Post. Although the footage is somewhat unclear, the hiker described the moment as the "scariest" of his life.

In the video, the hiker is heard gasping as he films what he claims is a bipedal figure in the distance, allegedly sniffing flowers and glancing his way.

"I really think I caught a f-king Bigfoot on camera," he captioned the post, detailing his experience: "Scariest moment of my life, and I really think I caught a f-king Bigfoot on camera in the parallel forest. I was just doing some sightseeing and enjoying the day when I saw something in the distance. I'm still shaking as I type this."

A TikTokker has allegedly captured Bigfoot on video in what could be the clearest footage of the much-debated, mythical beast to date. https://t.co/qpamggiPp5pic.twitter.com/6RR2o4wpkC — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2024

Despite the excitement, scepticism surrounds the footage, with critics labelling it as yet another hoax or a misidentified animal. One user quipped, "Brings back memories of Harry and the Hendersons," alluding to the 1987 film about Bigfoot. Another dismissed the sighting, stating, "That's a costume. There's no bones or muscle movement in those feet."

Conversely, some viewers expressed deep-seated beliefs in Bigfoot's existence. One commenter shared an extensive account, linking the creature to various Native American traditions: "Bigfoot honouring songs have been with the Yurok for thousands of years... We just forgot as a society."

Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is a legendary creature often depicted as a hairy, human-like being that roams the forests of North America, particularly the Pacific Northwest. It is famously characterised by enormous footprints, often reported to measure up to 24 inches long and 8 inches wide.

The lore surrounding Bigfoot has persisted in American culture for generations, leading to numerous expeditions and investigations aimed at substantiating its existence, despite a lack of scientific proof. This mythical creature continues to captivate the imagination, appearing in various films, documentaries, and publications.