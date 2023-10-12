Watch: US Couple Spots Bizarre Creature Moving Through Woods, Sparks 'Bigfoot' Speculation

Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, is believed to be a large and hairy humanlike creature.

A couple has said they caught proof on camera that 'Sasquatch' or 'Bigfoot' is real. A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a bizarre-looking creature wandering on the side of a mountain before sitting down to rest. The now-viral video sparked speculations and was captured by a couple who were on a romantic break in Colorado.

Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, is believed to be a large and hairy humanlike creature. It is said to exist in the northwestern United States and western Canada. However, there is no scientific proof of the existence of Bigfoot.

The couple, Shannon and Stetson Parker were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary and were on a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton, in the Centennial State's far southwest, the New York Post reported..

"We were looking for elk in the mountains and my husband sees something moving and then can't explain it. So he's like 'Bigfoot!'" Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyo. told the media outlet.

"It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he's like camouflaged when crouching down...if you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we're convinced."

Shannon Parker posted the video on Facebook, with the caption, "On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton. After leaving Silverton and heading back to Durango, I asked Stetson to help me look for elk in the mountains. As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it's Bigfoot. Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile, I am trying to get a photo on my camera. Below is the video Brandon @bt92.travels got and the photos I took. Y'all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us saw, as Stetson says in the video, the ever-elusive creature Bigfoot! I don't know about y'all but We Believe!!"

See the post here:

The video has gone viral and was posted on various social media platforms. The video amassed an array of comments.

A user commented, "That's just a guy in a costume..."

Another user wrote, "Bigfoot's existence has been known for years..."

"2023 and the couple doesn't know how to use the zoom feature on a camera probably didn't want people to see the zipper on the back," the third user commented.

"The way it blended in with the grass," the fourth user wrote.

"Looks right to me! How crazy," the fifth user commented.