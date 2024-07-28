International Tiger Day 2024: Know Date, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

International Tiger Day 2024: July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day.

Tigers are among the most majestic creatures in the animal kingdom. From the white tiger and the Royal Bengal tiger to the Siberian tiger, these wild cats encompass various species, each ruling their habitat with pride. However, factors such as climate change, illegal wildlife trade, and habitat loss have caused the tiger population to shrink rapidly.

To raise awareness about the conservation of this endangered species, July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day.

Tigers, with their predatory instincts, can survive in a variety of natural habitats, including grasslands, tropical rainforests, snowy forests, and even mangrove swamps. Despite their adaptability, the number of these magnificent creatures has dropped by more than 95% since the start of the 20th century. Currently, the total number of tigers living in the wild across the globe is estimated to be around 3,900, according to World Wildlife (WWF).

Wherever they roam in the wild, tigers emerge as the top predators of that region. They prey on other animals and help maintain a balance in the ecosystem. In their absence, the prey population can blow up and in turn, harm the environment. Hence, tigers play an instrumental role in the natural food chain.

Climate change is one of those factors that has posed a threat to the tiger population around the world. The warming up of the planet and rising sea levels affect the habitat of tigers and can also impact the number of their prey species. In addition, their shrinking habitat can also force these tigers to wander near human communities which can lead to animal-human conflict.

International Tiger Day aims to bring together individuals, groups, communities and governments to join hands to save tigers.