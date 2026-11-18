International Men's Day 2026: Observed every year on November 19, International Men's Day (IMD) aims to raise awareness about men's health while acknowledging their socio-economic, cultural and political contributions. The day is intended not to compete against International Women's Day but to highlight men's experiences, who also face challenges and inequalities.

Celebrating its 28th year, International Men's Day has adopted the theme "The Future Is Everyone," for 2026. This theme was first raised as a concept by US writer Lisa Britton six yers ago

"It is a generous invitation to everyone for the recognition and support of males. The theme echoes real inclusion, genuine equality, and magnanimity," the International Men's Day website highlighted.

History of International Men's Day

International Men's Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, it has been celebrated every year, and currently, more than 80 countries celebrate the day. The Indian celebration of IMD is regarded as the single biggest celebration across the world.

Uma Challa, a mother of two, pioneered the celebration in 2007. She is the founder of a number of organisations, including the famed “Save the Indian Family Foundation” nonprofit based in Bangalore. Arguably, Uma Challa was also one of the early instigators for an International Boys' Day.

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Significance of International Men's Day

The event is an opportunity for people to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives. Be it a father, brother, or husband, men play major roles in their lives. IMD is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all.

IMD is dedicated to these men and enables them to bring to light the issues they face. It is aimed at ensuring the good emotional, physical, social, and spiritual health of men. IMD tries to create a conversation around things like mental health, toxic masculinity, and the prevalence of male suicide.