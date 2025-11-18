International Men's Day 2025: Check Date, Significance And History

International Men's Day will be observed on November 19, dedicated to honouring the contributions men make to their families, society, and the world. The main objective of this day is to set good examples and raise awareness about the health and well-being of men and boys.

Theme Of International Men's Day

The theme for International Men's Day 2025 is "Celebrating Men and Boys." This theme aims to highlight inspiring stories and raise awareness about the challenges men and boys face. The day also encourages initiatives that promote their better health and quality of life.

In addition, the celebration supports efforts to strengthen better gender relations and recognises the important roles men and boys play in society.

Why International Men's Day Is Celebrated

According to the official website, the idea of a special day for men has existed since the 1960s. People believed that just as International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th, there should be a global day to recognise the contributions and problems of men.

International Men's Day began to gain global recognition in 1999 when Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh initiated the initiative to celebrate it in November.

Also the International Children's Day is celebrated a day after the International Men's day. The website states that celebrating men on November 19th and children on November 20th creates a special occasion to honour their relationship.

Significance

The early proponents of International Men's Day clearly stated that the purpose of this day was not to compete with International Women's Day. Its ethos is to highlight men's experiences and recognise their important contributions.