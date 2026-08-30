IndiGo Pilot Recites Majrooh Sultanpuri 'Sher' Before Kolkata Landing, Delights Passengers

An IndiGo pilot added a poetic touch to an otherwise routine pre-landing announcement, winning praise from social media users shortly before his flight landed in Kolkata. A video shared on Instagram by a passenger named Sanchita captures the unexpected moment. The pilot began with the usual arrival information, telling passengers that the aircraft was around 140 km from Kolkata, sharing the temperature in the city and informing them that they were expected to land within the next 20 minutes.

However, just as the announcement appeared to be ending, the pilot told passengers he had something extra to share.

"We are currently about 140 km away from Kolkata. The temperature in Kolkata right now is 29°. And in the next 20 minutes, we will be landing in Kolkata. The cabin temperature has been set to 24° for you. Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to serve you today. As I take your leave, I'd like to recite a couplet (sher). I hope you all will like it," he said.

He then recited the well-known lines by poet Majrooh Sultanpuri:

"Arz karta hoon -

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya."

The pilot ended the announcement by thanking the passengers and asking the crew to prepare for the aircraft's arrival. "Bohot-bohot shukriya, ladies and gentlemen. The crew prepares for arrival. Touchdown in 15 to 20 minutes now. Thank you."

"Thanks, Indigo, for hiring such cool pilots," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has since attracted attention on social media, with many users appreciating the pilot's warm and unusual way of addressing passengers. One user wrote, "Thank you, Captain. You really know how to make a flight a little more special!"

Another said, "Our Mr Cool captain."

IndiGo's official Instagram account also responded to the post, acknowledging and appreciating the passenger's feedback.

"Thank you for your kind words and appreciation. We're delighted to know our crew and pilots made your journey pleasant and memorable. We'll be sure to share your compliments with the team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon."