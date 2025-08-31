Indian Woman Reveals Why She Is Leaving London After Living There For A Decade: "Survival Issues"

Pallavi Chhibber, an Indian entrepreneur who lived in London for over a decade, has decided to leave the city and move out with her family because of high taxes and rising costs. She says "insane" taxes are the primary reason for her decision, with nearly 50% of her salary going towards direct and indirect taxes. In an Instagram post, Chhibber said that London has become "obnoxiously expensive" and everyday expenses are adding to the financial strain.

Watch the video here:

She feels that London has shifted from being a city of growth to one of mere survival. She also says that there are limited job prospects and shrinking opportunities for her children. There's also no long-term financial stability.

"I'm leaving London after being here nearly 10 years of being here," Chhibber said in the video posted on August 29.

In the caption, she wrote, "Firstly, I want to clarify - I absolutely love, love, love London. There is truly no place on earth like this city. I've been a hardcore London girl, and a part of my heart will forever belong here."

"But at the same time, we can't ignore the reality - the cost of living crisis, survival issues, and rising expenses." She said that the decision wasn't easy. It's a "tough time globally" and so many of her friends are also "struggling".

"When the opportunity came, we jumped at it - but it's been especially hard for our 16-year-old son, who now has to start fresh in a completely new school, as the 'new student,'" she wrote.

Her post garnered mixed responses online, with some supporting her decision and others criticising her stance on taxes and the cost of living.

"Wish you all the best. We don't live in the UK - always blessed to be able to call it home though. When you travel you realize how blessed we are. Prices have increased all over the world sadly. Look forward to following your journey," one user said.

"Very well explained! This city will take everything from you and leave you with nothing at the end of it all," another wrote.

"I moved to India for similar reasons and more..after being 10 years in London. Now been in Mumbai for 2 years..and I must say its the best decision ever! Though Mumbai is equally expensive ( or more) you thrive here, there is sense of community and kid loves it! You are not bound by a corporate job only, there is opportunities everywhere," a third wrote.