23-Year-Old Duo Exited Amazon And Microsoft To Build AI Startup, Raised $4 million

Two 23-year-old engineers, Rohan Vasishth and Faraz Siddiqi, left their jobs at Amazon and Microsoft, respectively, to build an AI quality assurance startup, which raised $4 million in seed funding within months, according to Business Insider.

The cofounders, Vasishth and Siddiqi, exited Big Tech and graduated from the spring 2025 batch of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator.

Their San Francisco-based start-up, Bluejay, focuses on testing AI voice and text agents using synthetic customers to identify weaknesses. Their platform simulates real-world interactions with varied accents, languages, background noise, and personalities.

Bluejay's technology can help compress a month's worth of interactions into minutes, which allows companies to identify issues and monitor AI performance. The companies can take appropriate action on time.

The company operates in a competitive space with companies like Braintrust, Arize AI and Galileo also working on AI agent testing.

Now, Bluejay plans to expand its team by hiring developers, researchers and sales specialists after fresh funding led by Floodgate, with participation from Y Combinator, Peak XV, Homebrew, and notable AI industry executives.

Vasishth and Siddiqi aim to position Bluejay as a crucial "trust layer" for enterprise AI adoption, believing that nearly every company will rely on AI agents for customer interactions in the near future.

Vasishth told the media outlet that he decided to leave his first job out of college because the promise of AI is unfolding rapidly. "I don't need to stay here for six years to learn about it," he said. "In fact, I will learn about it probably faster by just doing it."

According to Vasishth, Bluejay's "scrappy" approach, playful branding and grassroots marketing tactics have helped them stand out in a competitive market.