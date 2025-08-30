"Horn Etiqutte In India": American Woman's Humorous Guide To Bengaluru Traffic Goes Viral

An American woman residing in Bengaluru, Dana Marie, has become a social media sensation after posting a humorous and insightful video detailing the city's unique driving and honking etiquette. The video, shared on Instagram, breaks down the different types of horn blasts and their associated meanings, earning praise for its sharp and witty commentary.

In the video, Marie is seen from her car, providing a practical guide to the local driving culture. She explains that a single, brief horn signals a simple "I'm here." A medium horn, however, conveys frustration, questioning another driver's actions. She humorously notes that this is often followed by a "descriptor", where drivers roll down their windows to verbally express their annoyance. A double horn, she explains, is used to signal an intention to pass, while a series of short beeps indicates a request for another driver to stop or pull over for a conversation.

Marie describes the longest horn blast as an urgent warning, often accompanied by slamming on the brakes, to prevent a collision. She also touches upon the use of the "dipper", or flashing headlights, which can either mean "get out of my way" or "please proceed first", depending on the context.

In her post, Marie clarified that the "descriptor" is not a constant occurrence but is more common in Bengaluru than in other cities she has experienced. She recounted a recent incident where her soft-spoken cab driver, who had been speaking politely on the phone, suddenly began "screaming at someone in a van next to us," an anecdote that further highlights the unique nature of the city's traffic interactions.

The video has been met with an enthusiastic response from Instagram users, who have commended her keen and accurate observations of Indian driving habits.