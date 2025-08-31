Toilet Trouble In Virgin Australia Flight As Passengers Forced to Urinate in Bottles Mid-Flight

Virgin Australia passengers, travelling from Bali to Brisbane, were forced to pee in bottles last week as toilets were not in service or clogged, The Australian reported. The flight, operated on a Boeing 737 MAX 8, departed from Denpasar on Thursday afternoon and was headed to Brisbane.

One of the rear lavatories was already out of service before departure due to maintenance issues. The remaining toilets also malfunctioned within the six-hour journey, leaving passengers without access to functioning lavatories.

The final three hours of the flight turned into a nightmare as passengers were forced to urinate in bottles while others endured the discomfort. The situation became unbearable because of the smell of urine. Passengers described the experience as "humiliating", "degrading" and "distressing".

"One elderly woman was unable to hold on and suffered the humiliation of wetting herself in public," one passenger told The Australian.

"Midway through the flight, every toilet failed. For the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or 'on top of whatever was already in the toilet'."

Virgin Australia issued a sincere apology to affected passengers, thanking the crew for managing the challenging situation. The airline has promised to provide flight credits to impacted passengers.

"A Virgin Australia flight from Denpasar to Brisbane on Thursday evening experienced an issue during the flight which affected the serviceability of the lavatories," Virgin Australia said in a statement to 7News.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests and thank our crew for managing a challenging situation on board."

The incident raised concerns about hygiene and public health, with the Australian Transport Workers' Union denouncing the episode as a "grave danger to crew and passengers alike".