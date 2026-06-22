Indian Woman Highlights Safety And Freedom While Walking Alone At 4:30 AM In France

A video shared by an Indian woman living in France has drawn attention online after she spoke about feeling safe while walking home alone in the early hours of the morning. The woman, identified as Shubhangi Vyas, posted the video on Instagram after attending her convocation celebration and a college-organised party.

Watch Video Here:

She said, "Hi, so today was my convocation, and afterwards, my college organised a party for all of us. Right now, it's 4:30 in the morning, and I'm walking home barefoot. There's nobody bothering me, harassing me, or even questioning why I'm out at this hour."

In the video, she is seen walking barefoot on the streets of France at around 4:30 am as she returns home alone after the celebration.

Through her post, Vyas shared her experience of what she described as a strong sense of personal safety and freedom while being outdoors late at night.

She said, "Honestly, where else can we experience this kind of safety and freedom?"

Her remarks highlighted how unusual such an experience can feel for many people, especially women who often have concerns about stepping out alone at night.