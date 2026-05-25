Indian Woman Highlights Why She Feels Safe Walking Alone At Night In France

An Indian woman living in France has drawn attention online after sharing a late-night video about feeling safe while walking home alone. The clip, posted on Instagram, sparked discussions on social media about women's safety in public spaces.

The woman, identified as Shubhangi Vyas, shared the video while returning home at around 1 am.

Woman Shares Late-Night Walk Experience

In the video, Shubhangi could be seen walking alone on a quiet street at night while speaking to the camera.

Watch Video Here:

She said her parents would not speak to her if they saw the video, but added that it was 1 am and she was walking home alone without anyone troubling her.

She said this is the reason she liked living in France.

Social Media Reaction

The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with many users reacting to her comments about feeling safe outdoors late at night.

Social media users have given mixed reaction to the post.

One user commented, "Safety is very much good in Mumbai."

Another user noted, "Depends on the area."

"North East India is also safe," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "I experienced same thing in UK."