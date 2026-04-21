"Never Felt So Safe": Woman Praises Hyderabad After Late-Night Walk Experience In The City

A woman from Hyderabad has started a conversation on social media after sharing her experience of walking alone at night in the city. Her video highlights how safe and welcoming she found Hyderabad, especially when compared to what she had expected earlier.

Leesha posted a video on Instagram in which she described her experience while walking home alone late at night. She said that people should visit Hyderabad and explained that before coming to the city, Mumbai had been her dream destination where she had always wanted to settle.

She said that after coming to Hyderabad for a job, she found the city very beautiful and safe for women. She explained that she was walking towards her home at 11 pm completely alone and did not face any safety issues. She added that there were no incidents of teasing or catcalling during her walk.

Leesha further explained that the city is beautiful to look at, with pleasant and cool nighttime weather, while the afternoons can be hot. She also said that Hyderabad's infrastructure is well-developed and the people are polite.

Watch Video Here:

She said that she previously considered Hyderabad an old city and wanted to visit other places, but after visiting here, her perspective changed. Ultimately, she advised people to visit Hyderabad.

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared with the message that walking four kilometres at night had never felt so safe. The video quickly spread on social media.

The video received a variety of reactions. Some people agreed with her, while others expressed differing opinions about the city's safety and their experiences.

One user commented, "I just moved to hyderabad and i can relate this so much."

Another user noted, "Hyderabad is a lovely city."

"Once u come to our Hyderabad, you can't leave our city," added a third user.