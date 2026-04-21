Gun, <i>Kirpans</i>, Pepper Spray: 11 Injured In Violent Clashes Inside Germany Gurdwara

At least 11 people were injured after a violent clash erupted at a gurdwara in the Duisburg locality in the German city of Moers. Videos, purportedly taken inside the religious premises, are circulating on social media, showing a physical altercation between two groups. Disturbing visuals show sharp objects, including knives and kirpans, were used in the fight.

Around 40 people were involved in the altercation, prompting a major police response, including the deployment of special police tactical units, German newspaper Bild reported.

Witnesses reported that, apart from bladed weapons, pepper spray and even a firearm were used inside the religious premises.

🤯🇩🇪 Shocking scenes from Gurdwara Duisburg, Germany:



Sikhs fighting inside sacred space, turbans flying, kirpans drawn on each other over Golak money, and a forced takeover by the previous management, who lost the election.



This violence isn't random. It's the direct result of… pic.twitter.com/47h4lni6w1 — Allen Hampton (@Hamp_Allen) April 20, 2026

The exact cause of the bloody clash is under investigation. But after the initial probe, police said the disputes may have stemmed from the election of a new board of directors. These disputes reportedly also involve gurdwara funds, which various groups are claiming for themselves.

A 56-year-old member of the congregation, who witnessed the brutal altercation on Monday, told Bild, "This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and sprayed their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives."

They said former and current board members had disagreements over the management of gurdwara funds. "There have been problems and conflicts for some time. But it's mainly about influence and who has the final say here at the temple. When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one's life is in danger," the witness added.

According to the Bild report, eleven people were injured in the altercation. The injured were treated at the scene by paramedics and an emergency physician.

At least one suspect was handcuffed by police and placed in a patrol car. The criminal investigation department is now working to determine exactly who attacked whom.

The firearm has not been found yet, but based on the shell casings found, initial findings suggest it was a blank-firing pistol.