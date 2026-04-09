A case of alleged food fraud has surfaced in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, where stale biryani was reportedly sold to customers as fresh. Police have registered a case after it was found that food prepared in Jeedimetla was stored in refrigerators for several days, reheated in ovens, and delivered through online platforms. Officials said customers were misled into believing the food was freshly cooked, raising serious concerns over hygiene and food safety.

Stale Biryani Refrigerated For Several Days Allegedly Sold In Hyderabad, Restaurant Sealed pic.twitter.com/pt8HXuCKq1 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 10, 2026

During the inspection, authorities recovered hundreds of biryani packets, some prepared up to three days earlier, which were being reheated and repackaged for delivery.

The operation was allegedly run from an apartment cellar under the name “Lucky Biryani and Shawarma,” without a proper restaurant setup, using online platforms to appear legitimate. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining food safety violations, with further action likely against those involved.

According to reports, the establishment has been sealed.