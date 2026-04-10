Face Of Hyderabad "Thief" On Challan For Stolen Bike Gets Him Arrested

A social media post helped Hyderabad police recover a two-wheeler that had been stolen three months ago after the owner received a traffic challan carrying the "thief's" picture.

The unusual case began on April 7, when a user, Faisal Rahman, on X posted that he had received a challan for his scooter that was stolen about three months ago. He also shared an image of the "thief" that was apparently on the challan. In the picture, the man was seen riding the vehicle without a helmet.

Rahman said a case had already been registered at a police station.

"Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief's face," he wrote and tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad City Police.

Dear @HYDTP @hydcitypolice



My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station.



Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief's face



I kindly request you to look into this pic.twitter.com/2KaWKn1rgC — Faisal Rahman (@rahman0528) April 7, 2026

The post quickly went viral.

The stolen bike had originally been reported missing on January 24. The challan had been issued on March 1, but the owner noticed it this week.

Police said the matter was already under investigation and expressed concern that the social media post could alert the suspect and make tracing him more difficult.

Habeeb Nagar Station House Officer T Purushotham Rao said the owner had not informed them about the challan directly and instead posted it online. After the post surfaced, special teams were sent to verify CCTV footage and trace the vehicle.

The search ended on Thursday when police located the scooter and detained the rider.

The bike was brought to the Habeeb Nagar police station, and further legal action has been initiated.

Police are now investigating whether the man riding the vehicle was the main thief or someone who had unknowingly purchased the stolen bike.

Following the recovery, Rahman thanked the police in another post.

"Our Friendly Police Are Truly Outstanding. Our stolen vehicle has been recovered," he said, and thanked the police.

“Our Friendly Police Are Truly Outstanding” 🙌🫡



Our stolen vehicle has been recovered. Thank you @shohabeebnagar ,@Di Habeeb Nagar Ps @hydcitypolice @HYDTP for your quick support and action. From Day One Until Now..Truly grateful for your help Salute to the Work of Police”🫡🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSH6vJ6tbe — Faisal Rahman (@rahman0528) April 9, 2026

The case has also raised questions about why traffic challans continue to be issued in the name of vehicle owners even after a case for theft has been filed. Many social media users demanded a system to automatically flag stolen vehicles and prevent further penalties from being sent to victims.