MQ-4C Triton, US' $200-Million Drone, Disappears Over Strait Of Hormuz

A US Navy surveillance drone, MQ-4C Triton - the US' most expensive aircraft - disappeared over the Strait of Hormuz today, shortly after declaring an in-flight emergency alert. LIVE UPDATES

According to reports, the drone had completed roughly a three-hour surveillance of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and appeared to be returning to its base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy. Online flight tracking website, Flightradar24, showed the drone took a slight turn towards Iran when it sent code 7700 (for general emergency) and started descending. The uncrewed aircraft was tracked rapidly losing altitude before it disappeared.

Photo Credit: Flightradar24

It is not clear whether the drone crashed or was shot down.

The disappearance of the drone comes two days after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, with Iran agreeing to reopen Hormuz for shipping traffic.

All about MQ-4C Triton

The MQ-4C Triton is worth over Rs $200 million, positioned for the US Central Command area over the Gulf region.

Unlike traditional aircraft, the Triton provides long-hour strategic surveillance over chokepoints. It is engineered for persistent, large-scale maritime surveillance, frequently serving as the high-altitude eyes for P-8A Poseidon patrol planes. Triton is the only autonomous high altitude, long endurance (HALE) maritime aircraft capable of operating at altitudes above 50,000 ft, for 24-plus hours with a range of 7,400 nautical miles.

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As of 2025, the US Navy had 20 MQ-4C Triton drones with plans to acquire seven more, reports said.

The Cost of US' Iran War

The US is spending $10,300 (about Rs 9.8 lakh) every second in its war. According to the data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), munitions and missiles account for the largest share, costing approximately $320 million per day (around Rs 3,040 crore), or 36%.

Air operations are estimated at $245 million per day (about Rs 2,327.5 crore), representing 27.5% of daily spending, while naval operations consume roughly $155 million per day (around Rs 1,472.5 crore).

Missile defence systems, such as THAAD, Patriot batteries, and Aegis BMD intercepts, account for about $95 million per day (Rs 902.5 crore), or 10.7% of the daily expenditure. Intelligence and cyber operations cost approximately $45 million per day (around Rs 427.5 crore), and personnel and logistics account for about $30 million per day (around Rs 285 crore).