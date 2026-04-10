'Oil Will Flow, With Or Without Iran': Trump's Big Hormuz Warning Amid Truce

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against imposing a toll for ships passing through the economically vital Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of breaching the terms of their two-week ceasefire agreement between the two nations. In a barrage of social media posts that sparked fresh fears of escalation, Trump also accused Iran of doing a "very poor job" of managing the waterway through which 20 per cent of the global oil supply flows and said shipping operations will go back to normal soon, "with or without" the Islamic Republic.

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonourable, some would say, of allowing oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"That is not the agreement we have!"

Tehran had agreed to allow passage of vessels through the crucial 167-kilometre strait between the Gulf and the Indian Ocean as part of a two-week ceasefire. But just 10 vessels have passed through since the Middle East war ceasefire took effect, according to maritime tracking data.

On Hormuz Toll

Tensions have risen further after Iran suggested it could levy a toll on ships passing through the passage, even though Trump has made similar suggestions and even aired the prospect of joint tolls with Tehran.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait -- They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" Trump said in an earlier Truth Social message.

In yet another post in which he raged at a critical media editorial on the ceasefire, Trump added that "very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran."

Change In Trump's Tone

The US leader's tone appeared to darken noticeably from earlier comments to NBC News, where he said he was "very optimistic" about a peace deal with Iran after their ceasefire, and that Israel was "scaling back" strikes in Lebanon.

Remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly agreed in a call with Trump to "low-key it" with Lebanon after devastating strikes.

Trump also told the US broadcaster that Iran's leaders were "much more reasonable" in private but added that "if they don't make a deal, it's going to be very painful."

US-Iran Talks

Vice President JD Vance is due to hold talks with Iran in Pakistan on Saturday. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are also travelling to Islamabad.

"The president is optimistic that a deal can be reached that can lead to lasting peace in the Middle East," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told AFP in a statement on Thursday.

Israel and Lebanon will, meanwhile, hold talks in Washington next week, a State Department official said on Thursday.

Israel's heaviest strikes on Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in early March killed hundreds on Wednesday, rattling the uneasy truce between Washington and Tehran less than 48 hours after it came into force.