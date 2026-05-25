Pak's Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Turn To China Seeking US-Iran Breakthrough

Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, army chief Asim Munir, is in Beijing alongside the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for talks with Chinese leaders, Pakistan television showed on Monday.

Munir was in Tehran on Friday and Saturday alongside Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of ongoing mediation efforts to formally end the Iran war.

China has said it would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".

Sharif kicked off his four-day official visit to China in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting historic face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.

China has played a quieter role, shepherding phone calls and meetings with officials of affected Gulf countries.

Speaking to Chinese leaders in Beijing alongside Munir, Sharif said "the world is passing through a critical moment", Pakistan television showed.

"Pakistan has played a sincere role to mediate between US and Iran. Field marshal was in Tehran and did not want to miss this great visit," the images carried by Pakistan's state channel PTV showed.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I would like to thank China's support to promote peace."

Pakistan hosted in April the only direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials to take place since the war began.

Munir was at the centre of the action during that round of talks, greeting both delegations on their arrival and displaying bonhomie with US Vice President JD Vance.

But the talks ultimately failed, with Iran accusing the United States of making "excessive demands".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)