US Air Force Jet Approaches Pakistan's Nur Khan Base Ahead Of Talks

A US Air Force transport aircraft with "Charleston" written on its tail was seen approaching the Nur Khan base as Pakistan on Friday as Islamabad prepares to host peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

Uncertainty shroud the talks in Pakistan between the United States and Iran, with no announcement yet on the arrival of negotiators and both sides accusing the other of failing to properly implement a fragile ceasefire. While US President Donald Trump has voiced displeasure at Iran's handling of the Strait of Hormuz, which was meant to be reopened under the deal, Tehran has reacted angrily to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, insisting that it too falls under the agreement.

Islamabad remains prepared for the high-stakes talks, which reports say will cover several sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The government has kept its cards close to its chest without confirming the venue, but the Serena Hotel -- located next to the foreign ministry in the capital's high-security Red Zone -- asked its guests to clear out on Wednesday.

The same day authorities in the capital announced a two-day public holiday on Thursday and Friday. The streets of Islamabad are flooded with armed security personnel in military fatigues, traffic diversions and police checkpoints. The capital, already a quiet city, was even quieter on Friday.