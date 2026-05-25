In Numbers: How Middle East War Led To Hike In Cooking, Commuting Costs

A sharp surge in fuel prices over the past two weeks is now raising concerns about inflation, with its effects likely to be felt beyond transport and now right into household essentials.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked four times since May 15, pushing up costs significantly. Petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 per litre on May 14 to Rs 102.12 on May 25, 2026 in Delhi, while diesel climbed from Rs 87.67 to Rs 95.2 per litre. On average, both fuels have seen a jump of around Rs 7.5 per litre. CNG prices, too, increased by about Rs 4 per kg during this period.

This steep increase comes at a time when global uncertainties due to the Middle East conflict are already disrupting markets. While the immediate impact is visible in the cost of driving, the real concern lies in how imported inflation can hit the broader economy, particularly the food and household expenses.

In addition, fuel is a key input in the transportation of goods across India. From vegetables transported from farms to cities to packaged items moved through supply chains, higher fuel prices directly increase logistics costs. These costs are often passed on to consumers, making everyday essentials more expensive.

Even before the latest fuel hikes, kitchen items had already started to become costlier following the escalation in the Middle East war. A comparison of prices between February 27, 2026 and May 25, 2026 shows a clear upward trend.

Among staple household items, sunflower oil prices increased by Rs 11.2 per kg, the highest jump, followed by soya oil (Rs 9.5/kg) and palm oil (Rs 9/kg). Groundnut oil also rose by Rs 7 per kg. Vegetables are not immune either, tomato prices increased by Rs 7.1 per kg. Meanwhile, desi ghee saw a rise of Rs 5.7 per kg.

The rise in edible oil prices is largely linked to India's dependence on imports. Disruption in global supply chains, higher freight costs, and geopolitical tensions have tightened supplies, pushing up prices in domestic markets.

In effect, households are facing a dual pressure: higher costs of commuting and higher bills for everyday cooking essentials. If fuel prices continue on an upward trajectory, the current increase in kitchen expenses could intensify, making daily living significantly more expensive.