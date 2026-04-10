"Ready For All Scenarios": Iran Says No Talks With US Till Lebanon Ceasefire

Iran has officially communicated to Pakistan that it will not participate in peace talks with the United States in Islamabad until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon, Iran's Fars News Agency reported, citing sources. The latest developments came as Israel intensified its bombing of Lebanon despite ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian report denied the claims that Tehran's delegation has reached the Pakistani capital for talks, saying it has no plans to negotiate peace terms if the bombing continues in Lebanon. The statement came in response to a Wall Street Journal report that claimed that an Iranian delegation had arrived in Islamabad to begin negotiations with Washington, even as Israel continues strikes on Beirut.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also said that any talks aimed at ending the war between Iran, the US and Israel would be contingent on Washington honouring ceasefire commitments on all fronts, even in Lebanon, from where Tehran's proxy force Hezbollah operates.

The Lebanon Problem In Truce Efforts

Both Tehran and Washington are claiming victory and exerting pressure, with talks on a permanent deal set to begin in Islamabad on Saturday. But the prospect of talks seems to be faltering after Israel pounded Beirut, killing more than 300 people on Wednesday.

There are lingering disagreements over whether the ceasefire covers the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Iran is warning of "STRONG responses" if attacks on its militant ally don't stop.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had approved direct talks with Lebanon, while the Lebanese government did not immediately respond. Netanyahu said there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, and his country will keep striking Hezbollah.

Israel-Lebanon negotiations are expected next week in Washington, according to an Associated Press report.

'Iran Ready for Any Possible Scenario'

Amid uncertainty over the future of truce talks, Iran said it is ready for any possible scenario, according to the country's Tasnim News Agency. Citing sources, the report claimed, "The US in no way can escape from the consequences of a ceasefire that ends without results favoured by Iran and the resistance."

Sources said that the talks will only progress if the US and Israel "agree to an agreement favoured by Iran and the resistance; otherwise, the US and Israel will come under fire again."