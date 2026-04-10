On Camera, Woman 'Inconsolable' After Husband's Death. Twist: She Killed Him

Shortly after the murder of her husband, Purohit Devkrishna, Priyanka Purohit gave a statement on camera. She appeared visibly distressed, describing in detail how armed robbers had broken into their home, tied her up, and threatened to kill the couple. Turns out, it was just an act.

The video, now circulating widely on social media, shows her recounting the events in her own words.

The video, now circulating widely on social media, shows her recounting the events in her own words. "They first covered my mouth. Then they said, give us whatever you have, or we will kill you. They dragged me. They searched the cupboards, but didn't find anything. I said I will give everything, just leave us. I took out all my belongings and gave them," she said.

Priyanka Purohit from Dhar, MP, faked a robbery: tied up with husband, claimed looters killed him & stole valuables. Police found items hidden in her room. She conspired with lover, paid ₹1L to contract killer. Oscar-level acting in tears, busted in hours. Pure evil😡 pic.twitter.com/mWhbF9FuiR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 9, 2026

"My hands and legs were tied. They tore all my clothes. When I tried to scream, they said they would kill my husband. I saw two of them, but there were more," she added.

However, investigators revealed that this account was a fabrication.

What Really Happened?

On the night of 7 April, 28-year-old spice trader Purohit Devkrishna was found murdered in his home in Madhya Pradesh. His body bore wounds from a sharp-edged weapon. Priyanka initially told police that unidentified robbers had broken in, taken valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and killed her husband when he resisted.

As police dug deeper, a different story emerged. Police say Priyanka was the mastermind behind the killing. She had allegedly conspired with her lover, Kamlesh, to hire a contract killer named Surendra Bhati to murder her husband for Rs 1 lakh, paying Rs 50,000 in advance.

On the night of the murder, the front door was deliberately left unlocked. Surendra entered the house and attacked Devkrishna while he was asleep. To make the scene look like a robbery, the room was ransacked, and valuables were reported missing. A search of the house later led to the recovery of the jewellery Priyanka had claimed was stolen.

To make it look like a robbery, the room was ransacked, and valuables were reported missing. A search of the house led to the recovery of the jewellery Priyanka had claimed was stolen.

The man's family said the marriage had been under strain for years. His sister, Jyoti, alleged that Priyanka regularly humiliated him. "You are dark-skinned... You don't deserve me... I deserve someone better," she would reportedly say.

Jyoti also said she had suspected something was wrong as far back as 2020. "She constantly fought with my brother, stayed glued to her phone, and insulted him. I had suspected since 2020 that she was involved with someone else," she said.

Devkrishna's mother, Kheanchi Bai, has called for the harshest possible punishment for all those involved. "All the accused must be sentenced to death. I want nothing else but only justice," she said.