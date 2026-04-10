Humayun Kabir In Touch With BJP? A Stinging "Babri" Reminder By Amit Shah

The BJP will rather sit in the opposition for 20 years than being with those building the Babri Masjid in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, in a response to a question on a 'sting operation' on suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir.

Kabir had shot to limelight last year over his efforts to build a mosque in Bengal, styled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid.

Just weeks before elections, the 'sting' video went viral, in which he is purportedly heard saying he had been in touch with senior BJP leaders and that he had a struck a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore to defeat Trinamool.

The video could be independently verified by NDTV. While Trinamool slammed Kabir and BJP over the claims made in the sting, both alleged that this was a fake video being propagated for political gains.

Read: Explosive 'Sting' And End Of The Road For A Owaisi-Humayun Kabir Alliance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can produce 2,000 such videos, Shah claimed, illustrating the contrast between the BJP and Kabir with a simple north-south pole analogy.

"You may be unaware of Mamata Ji's capabilities; she is capable of producing 2000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the South Pole and the North Pole. We can never align. We would rather sit in the opposition for another 20 years than sit alongside those who build the Babri Masjid in Bengal," Shah remarked.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On the viral video of AJUP founder Humayun Kabir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "You may be unaware of Mamata Ji's capabilities; she is capable of producing 2000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the South Pole and the North… pic.twitter.com/zgfSJbJeFy — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

Earlier, former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh ridiculed Kabir as someone who does not deserve Rs 100 crore, let alone Rs 1,000 crore.

Read: Vote-Divider Or Kingmaker? The Owaisi Factor In Bengal And Assam Elections

Kabir claimed that the video was generated using AI to malign him. He also threatened to file defamation cases if the Trinamool failed to furnish any proof.

"It is an attempt to malign me by Trinamool, who are afraid to lose Muslim votes. They have insulted the community by launching such a fake video, which made light of Muslims' sentiments by putting certain statements through AI," he said.

The clarification, however, did little to save his face. The AIMIM, which had extended its support to Kabir's fledgling party, this morning announced its decision to end its alliance with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).