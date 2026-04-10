AIMIM Breaks Alliance With Humayun Kabir's Party After Trinamool 'Sting'

Weeks before polling in West Bengal, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party has ended its alliance with suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), signalling a major shift in political dynamics in the run-up to the crucial elections. Owaisi has also cancelled his campaign plan in Bengal that would have seen him alongside Kabir addressing a crucial voter base. This follows a sting video released by Trinamool in which Kabir is purportedly heard talking about his links with senior BJP leaders. Kabir had dismissed the video as AI-generated.

"Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party," the AIMIM said in a post online.

The AIMIM also asserted that it will go solo in Bengal as it seeks to have an independent political voice for the marginalised communities.

"Bengal's Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM's policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward," the party said.

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The announcement comes on a day Owaisi was scheduled to begin his campaigning in Bengal. Joint rallies were scheduled in Birbhum, Asansol, and Kolkata, where Owaisi and Kabir were expected to address the crowd together, in a major display of unity among the two minority parties.

Trinamool's 'Sting'

Trinamool had yesterday released a video that appeared to show Kabir discussing election strategies with another person. In the 'sting' video, he is purportedly heard saying that he had been in touch with senior BJP leaders and that he had a struck a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore to defeat Trinamool. The video could not be independently verified by NDTV.

Sharing the video yesterday, the Trinamool demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into the matter.

Kabir denied the allegation. He claimed the video was AI-generated and was aimed at maligning him. He also threatened to file defamation cases if the Trinamool failed to furnish any proof of their allegations.

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"It is an attempt to malign me by Trinamool, who are afraid to lose Muslim votes. They have insulted the community by launching such a fake video, which made light of Muslims' sentiments by putting certain statements through AI," he said.

The BJP called it "cheap theatrics" by the Trinamool, sensing an imminent defeat in the upcoming polls. Senior leader Dilip Ghosh also laughed off the claims by Kabir, stating he wouldn't get even Rs 100 crore. "MIM came from Hyderabad but left it midway. A lot of people try to earn money from elections. But he is leader without support. Even his family doesn't vote for him. Such videos are made for political gains," he said.

An MLA from Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad, Kabir had shot to the limelight after laying the foundation of a mosque styled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in December. He was suspended by the Trinamool, after which he formed his own party ahead of the elections.