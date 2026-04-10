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Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam State Education Minister will release the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, results today, April 10, 2026, officials have confirmed. While the exact time has not been announced, the results are expected to be declared around 10 am or 11 am.

Once released, students can check and download their results on the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA)'s official website, resultsassam.nic.in, or via the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker allows students to instantly view and download their scorecards using their roll number, while avoiding heavy traffic on the official website.

The Assam Class 10 (HSLC) examinations for the 2025-26 academic year were conducted from February 10 to February 27. A total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations this year. 

Assam HSLC Class 10 Result Download Link

Students can scan the NDTV QR below to quickly check and download their marksheets. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Here Are The Latest Updates On Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result:

Apr 10, 2026 07:58 (IST)
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Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites To Download Your Result

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

asseb.in

Apr 10, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website resultsassam.nic.in.

Click on the "SEBA HSLC Result 2026" link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Apr 10, 2026 07:38 (IST)
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Assam HSLC Result LIVE: What Time Will The HSLC Result Be Declared?

While there has not been any information regarding the result declaration time, students can expect the marksheets to be out at around 10 am.

Apr 10, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Result Out Today

The Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) is set to announce the Class 10 or HSLC examination results today, April 10, 2026.

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