Assam HSLC Result 2026 Declared: 65.62% Students Pass, Class 10 Scorecard Download Link Here

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2026: The Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) has declared the Class 10 HSLC 2026 examination result today, April 10 at 10:30 am. The overall passing percentage has been recorded at 65.62 per cent .Students can check and download the result on the board's official website sebaonline.org or via the NDTV result checker. Check the category-wise performance report here.

Of the 1,86,468 male candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,26,398 successfully qualified, registering a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent in the HSLC results declared today. Meanwhile, among female candidates, 2,42,781 took the exam and 1,55,303 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 63.96 per cent.

The NDTV result checker helps students check and download their result instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites. The Class 10 exams were held from February 10 to February 27.

How To Download Your Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website of the SEBA - sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on "HSLC EXAMINATION RESULTS 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link To Download

Download Your Result Instantly Via NDTV

The results were announced on X.com by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam.

Heartiest congratulations to the 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 of #HSLCExamination2026 for their outstanding achievement. Your hard work, discipline, and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all continued success and a bright future ahead.@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/M35bNAf0Nd — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 10, 2026

Download Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page

Visit the NDTV Board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results.

Click on "Assam Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and select your Class.

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Official Websites To Check Your Marksheet

site.sebaonline.org

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in,

asseb.in

How To Check Your HSLC Result via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type: ASSAM10 Roll Number (ensure correct format as per board instructions)

Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

The result will be sent to your phone via SMS shortly.

The Assam Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) examination for the 2025-26 academic year was conducted from February 10 to February 27. A total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations this year.