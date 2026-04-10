Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 Result Out Today At 10:30 AM, Download Here

Assam Class 10 Result 2026: The Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) is set to release the Class 10 HSLC 2026 examination result today, April 10 at 10:30 am, according to the official announcement. Students can check and download the result on the board's official website sebaonline.org or via the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker helps students check and download their result instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

How To Download Your Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website of the SEBA - sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on "HSLC EXAMINATION RESULTS 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

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Official Website Link To Download Your Result

Direct Link To Check Your HSLC Result

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page?

Visit the NDTV Board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results.

Click on "Assam Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and select your Class.

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How To Check Assam HSLC Result via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type: ASSAM10 Roll Number (ensure correct format as per board instructions)

Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

The result will be sent to your phone via SMS shortly.

The Assam Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) examination for the 2025-26 academic year was conducted from February 10 to February 27. A total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations this year.