Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), formerly known as SEBA, has declared the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 today, June 23, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) supplementary exams can now access their results online through the official website.

Candidates can download their scorecards by entering their roll number and other required login credentials. The declaration of the compartment result provides eligible students with an opportunity to continue their academic journey without losing an academic year.

How to Download Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026?

Visit the official website at site.sebaonline.org.

Click on the "HSLC Compartment Result 2026" link.

Enter the required roll number and login credentials.

Submit the details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Candidates who qualify in the compartment examination will be eligible to receive their HSLC certification and proceed with admissions to higher secondary courses and other academic programmes. Students who are unable to clear the examination can await further guidance from the board regarding future examination opportunities and academic options.

The board has also advised students to retain a copy of their downloaded scorecard for future reference.

Assam HSLC 2026 Main Exam Performance

The compartment examination was conducted following the declaration of the regular HSLC Result 2026 on April 10. According to the board, the overall pass percentage in the main examination stood at 65.62%.

A total of 4,29,249 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination, out of which 2,81,701 students successfully passed. The board reported that 85,189 candidates secured first division marks. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 67.78%, while girls achieved 63.96%.