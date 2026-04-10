Jyotirmay Das Tops Assam Board Class 10 Exam 2026 With 591 Marks, Check Topper List Here

Assam HSLC Results 2026 (OUT) LIVE: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) today declared the Class 10 or HSLC Examination 2026 results. Out of 4,29,249 students who appeared for the examination, 2,81,701 have passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 65.62 per cent. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official SEBA website or the NDTV Education website.

Out of 1,90,239 male students who applied for the examination, 1,86,468 appeared, of whom 1,26,398 passed. Among the successful candidates, 40,328 secured first division, 66,559 second division, and 19,511 third division. The pass percentage of male students stands at 67.78 per cent.

Out of 2,48,325 registered female students, 2,42,781 appeared for the examination, of whom 1,55,303 passed. Among them, 44,861 secured first division, 83,608 second division, and 26,834 third division. The pass percentage of girl students stands at 63.96 per cent.

A total of 9,315 students remained absent out of 4,38,564 registered candidates, while 5 candidates had their results withheld and 135 were expelled.

Assam HSLC Exam Results 2026: Top 3 Rank Holders

Jyotirmay Das topped the examination with 591 marks. She belongs to Barpeta district and is a student of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi.

Akankha Bhuyan emerged as the second state topper with 589 marks. She is a student of Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury Jatiya Vidyalaya and belongs to Biswanath district.

Two students shared the third rank with 588 marks each, Jia Farah Islam from Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh district, and Surjit Akhtar from Little Flower School, Nalbari district.

Top Three Performing Districts

Dima Hasao - 88.23 per cent

Sivasagar - 84.08 per cent

Dibrugarh - 78.46 per cent

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all successful students of the HSLC Examination 2026 and said that this milestone should open new opportunities ahead. He also encouraged students who could not clear the examination, urging them to remain determined and assuring success would follow with hard work and perseverance.

"May this milestone open new opportunities ahead. To those who did not get the expected results, stay determined. With hard work and perseverance, you will surely succeed. My best wishes always," he wrote.

Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs Ranoj Pegu also congratulated the top three rank holders for their achievement and wished them continued success.

"Heartiest congratulations to the top three rank holders of the HSLC Examination 2026 for their outstanding achievement. Your hard work, discipline and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all continued success and a bright future ahead," he posted on X.