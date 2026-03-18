Assam HSLC Result 2026: Board Plans Early Release Ahead Of State Elections

The Board of Secondary Education Assam is expected to release the results of the HSLC examinations (10th Grade) for 2026 earlier than usual. According to local news reports, the results will be released prior to the Assembly Elections scheduled on April 16, 2026, and the celebration of Bihu from April 15 to 21, 2026.

The HSLC exams were held from February 10 through 27 at 1,046 test centres across Assam. The date and time of the HSLC Result 2026 will be announced by board officials soon. Last year (2025), the results were declared on April 11, 2025.

The Evaluation Process for the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Examination in Assam Has Started:

According to reports, officials have indicated that the evaluation process for the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) exam in Assam has begun, and the Board is attempting to complete the results ahead of last year's timeline.

The Controller of Examinations for Assam, Nayan Jyoti Sharma, has stated that much of the evaluation has been completed, even though a record number of students (over 438,000) took the examination this year. Reports indicate that approximately 95% of the evaluation has been completed, and the Board is confident that the results will be available earlier than in previous years, allowing students sufficient time to pursue further studies nationally.

In Assam, a fast-track schedule has been implemented by the Board at 45 evaluation centres to accelerate the release of results. However, the results are expected to be announced late in the first half of April, but still earlier than last year.