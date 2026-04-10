Assam SEBA Board 10th Result 2026: HSLC Scorecard Out Today, Check Official Websites, Download Link

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026: The Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results to be announced today at 10:30 am by the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) will be available for download via the board's official website sebaonline.org or via the NDTV result checker.

Official Websites To Check Your Marksheet

How To Download Your Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website of the SEBA - sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on "HSLC EXAMINATION RESULTS 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link

Second Download Link Via NDTV For Avoiding Heavy Traffic

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page?

Visit the NDTV Board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results.

Click on "Assam Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and select your Class.

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How To Check Assam HSLC Result via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type: ASSAM10 Roll Number (ensure correct format as per board instructions)

Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

The result will be sent to your phone via SMS shortly.

The Assam Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) examination for the 2025-26 academic year was conducted from February 10 to February 27. A total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the HSLC examinations this year.