YouTube Suspends SSSniperwolf's Monetisation Amid Controversy, She Issues Apology

SSSniperwolf (Alia Shelesh) is a YouTuber with over 34 million subscribers.

Alia Shelesh, better known as SSSniperwolf, has more than 34 million subscribers on YouTube, where she has become famous for her vlogs and reaction-style videos. However, she has come under fire after another creator, JacksFilms, real name John Patrick Douglass, accused her of doxxing him on Instagram.

After this controversy, SSSniperwolf's YouTube channel has received a temporary monetization suspension as a result of her doxxing of fellow creator Jacksfilms.

"Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off-platform actions that put others' personal safety at risk harm our community, and the behavior on both sides isn't what we want on YouTube. Hope everyone helps move this convo to a better place," a YouTube-affiliated account wrote on Twitter.

Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off platform actions that put others' personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn't what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this… — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 20, 2023

Now social media content creator Alia has issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter), where she acknowledged that her actions were 'inexcusable'.

"Let me start by saying I'm sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I'm sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example of appropriate conflict resolution. Jacksfilm, while we certainly don't see eye to eye and have our differences, I am sorry for reacting the way I did when I should've taken the opportunity to show young creators how adults and professionals resolve conflict by communicating directly, respectfully, and privately; not for views or content, but a meaningful example of how conflict should be solved," she wrote.

Let me start by saying I'm sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I'm sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution. Jacksfilm, while we certainly don't see eye to eye… — Lia (@sssniperwolf) October 20, 2023

"I will reach out directly and hope we can find some time to connect and communicate respectfully. I'd also like to thank YouTube for holding me accountable. I deserve it, respect the decision, and appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow from a true lapse in judgment," she added.