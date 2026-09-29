Indian Oil Employee Shares Rs 45,000 Monthly Expenses In Dibrugarh, Says Got 'Reality Check'

An Indian Oil operations officer has caught social media's attention after sharing her monthly expenses in a tier-2 city in an Instagram video. The government employee, named Angita, said that she received a 'reality check' after finding out that she was spending Rs 45,000 on monthly expenses, with food alone amounting to Rs 20,000.

Angita detailed that since there was no company accommodation in Dibrugarh, she was spending approximately Rs 10,000 per month on rent. She was leasing a 2BHK apartment in the city, which came with the bonus of panoramic views.

"Also, to support a healthy lifestyle, I spend around Rs 20,000 on food expenses, which includes high-protein meals, snacks, and protein powder," said Angita.

The government employee highlighted that her gym membership set her back by Rs 1,5000 each month. Meanwhile, the electricity bill hovered between Rs 7000 and Rs 1,000.

For self-pampering, which included a trip to a salon, Angita said she was splurging Rs 3,000. The Indian Oil officer revealed that long weekend /trips or weekend escapes cost her around Rs 10,000 which brought her monthly expenses to Rs 45,000.

Angita said she was regretting the awareness of her spending after tracking the expenses. She added that the expenses did not include the commuting expenses and other miscellaneous expenses she had to shoulder related to work.

"There is more to it, the commute, stays during inspections, mobile bills, medical bills, and many more, which get reimbursed when claimed. But the time for claiming those is also not available in this busy schedule," she said, adding: "Now since I get the reality check, definitely keeping track of all claims and budgeting for a month."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one of the social media users asked: "Rs 45,000 spend is too much. What is your pay scale? I am also in a different PSU." Meanwhile, another added: "Perks of living in a tier-2 city: 2 BHK for 10k rent."

A third commented: "Girl, do whatever you want to do. Ppl can't digest 20k food. You don't need validation; don't listen to negativity, just focus on what you want to achieve. All the best."

A fourth said: "Let her flaunt; no harm if she is satisfied earning an average 1-1.25 lakhs monthly in the 2026 era. People coming from lower middle class or upper lower class backgrounds are 100 per cent satisfied in life with 1 lakh per month."