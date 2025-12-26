'India Cured Me': NRI Returns After 10 Years, Criticises US Healthcare System

After a decade in the United States, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has gone viral for claiming that returning to India "cured" him. In a now-viral social media post, the NRI expressed profound gratitude for the homecoming whilst sharply criticising the American healthcare system for prioritising profits over patients and treating individuals as mere "money-making machines".

"India cured me. Literally and figuratively. I spent 10 years in America. While they were amazing for my education and career, I missed home and my family," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

While serving as a staff data scientist, the NRI developed health issues in 2017 that exposed the systemic flaws and ugly side of American healthcare.

"The US healthcare system has a lot of scary sounding terms and phrases that make normal anxiety issues seem much more complex and threatening than they are," the NRI said.

Initially diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2018, the NRI continued rising through the ranks but questioned the validity of the opinion shared by the American doctors.

"If I still had schizophrenia, there is no way I could've done a degree and a job. People diagnosed with schizophrenia experience vivid, believable hallucinations and delusions," the user wrote, adding: "I took a second opinion and consulted a leading psychiatrist at NIMHANS in Bangalore, India's top psychiatrist hospital. He told me that my schizoaffective disorder has been in remission for some time now. What I am diagnosed with now is mood disorder and occasional anxiety."

The NRI said just the access to the Indian healthcare system and doctors had cured them: "I moved back to India last year. I have been cured. Yet nothing has changed. Just access to a healthcare system and doctors that care, and do not see me as a money making machine."

'I Agree With You'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, while others highlighted the steep healthcare costs in the US.

"Correct, India genuinely has some of the best healthcare in the world. I truly appreciate it and praise it everywhere,," said one user while another added: "I was told by my US doctor that moving to US changes the gut microbiome which causes all sorts of issues from immunity to mood disorders."

A third commented: "I agree with you. I live in NZ and gave birth in India willingly (also moving this year). It was the best decision ever. The care I received was unbelievably good. I could fully focus on my baby and not have to worry about anything at all as the staff did everything right."

Last month, a couple living in the US for 17 years said they also returned to India as the American healthcare system was putting a strain on their finances with the costly insurance premiums.

"For us, that was $14,000 out of pocket on top of monthly premiums. The cheapest plan we were quoted for just the two of us was $1,600/month with a $15,000 deductible. That didn't even include our twins. So even simple concerns became expensive, slow, and stressful," the couple said in an Instagram post.

With no support system around and the costs inflating, the family decided to move to India, where healthcare seemed 'accessible'.