'Feels Like The Right Decision': NRI To Move Back To India After 5.5 Years In USA

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in the USA said he was planning to return to the homeland after having spent over half-a-decade overseas, believing it was the right decision for them. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, 'Moving back to India in mid-2026 after 5.5 years in the USA', the 29-year-old man detailed how he might receive a lesser compensation package, but the perks of living in India outweighed such concerns.

"I'm a 29-year-old male in the Tri-State area, USA. I came to USA in Jan 2021 and graduated with my master's in Dec 2022, worked on OPT, STEM OPT, and my H1B got approved in 2024," the user wrote.

The NRI explained that although he made a decent salary working for the same employer for the past 2.5 years, living in the Tri-State area was an 'expensive' venture, which prompted his decision to return to India.

"I'll be moving back to India in mid-2026 because my employer offered me to work full-time on contract from India." the NRI wrote, explaining some of the key points about the move.

After moving to India, the NRI would receive a lower payout and would have to let go of perks such as 401(K) and health insurance, but the rest of the amount would still place him among the top one per cent of Indians.

"I haven't saved aggressively (401k, approximately $13k), but I cleared my loans, have no debt, and spent money traveling and enjoying lif, no regrets. Even if I work 3-5 years from India and something changes, I'll have a cushion. The plan includes visiting the US twice a year for business trips which was suggested by my employer," the user wrote.

"I know I'm giving up some US career potential and lifestyle perks, but this feels like the right decision for me personally."

'Sounds Like A Major Win'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, while others highlighted planning a similar step.

"All the best and you seem very content and satisfied with your choice," said one user, while another added: "You seem to have everything perfectly figured out brother go for it !! I think being close to family and friends and not worrying about visa is a blessing."

A third commented: "I'm on the same boat as you, came to the US in Jan 2021, and am planning on moving back to India mid next year. I wish I could get the contract position like you with my employer."

A fourth said: "Congratulations! This sounds like a major win, tbh. You can always return if the right opportunity arises; your education and your experience will always be an asset to you."