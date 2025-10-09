"I Was Stuck For 3 Years": Man Shares How He Got Relief From Credit Card Debt

A Reddit user's post about overcoming credit card debt is going viral on social media. He shared his journey from enjoying the perks of his first credit card to struggling with debt for nearly three years, making only the minimum payment of Rs 5,205, which barely touched the principal amount. His honest account has resonated with many, offering a relatable story of financial struggle and determination to overcome it.

The user wrote, "So back in 2016 i got my first ever credit card. I was so happy. Then slowly and gradually things were good until 2018 but then came the worst part i wrongly spent credit card and got trapped in the debt thing."

See the post here:

"Slowly things changed and one day i decided to get rid of this credit card thing. Checked my PF account and was having a good amount there. Took out all the amount and cleared all my credit card due and got my credit card free from all the loan and debts," he added.

The user also mentioned how his wife supported him in the tough time. He called it an achievement and expressed immense relief after becoming debt-free.

Social media reaction

His honest and inspiring story has been widely praised by Reddit users. Many commented on the post, praising his courage and finding it an "educational experience".

One user commented, "Proud of you man, that's worth sharing and good to know you are finally free. all the very best for future as well."

Another user wrote, "Good job getting outta the debt trap, credit cards are amazing but can easily suck you into overspending... they want you to make late payment that's how banks make money."

"You've chosen the right path. Keep walking," commented a third user.



