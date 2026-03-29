"I Love India": French Woman Shocked by 6:50 am Movie Show And Food Options At Mall

A French traveller's heartfelt appreciation for India's unique cinema culture has struck a chord online after she shared her delight at discovering early morning movie screenings. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Julia Chaigneau, a French designer based in India, expressed her surprise and admiration at being able to watch a film in a theatre early in the morning, something she said is uncommon in France.

What added to her enthusiasm was the variety of food available at Indian theatres. She shared her experience on X, noting that such early accessibility to a full menu is something she "could have only dreamt of in Europe." She concluded her post by expressing her deep love for the country, stating, "I love India. I will never say it enough."

"Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety of food. At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available, and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club, or aloo burger. I could have only dreamt of this in Europe, haha. Also, only @prachiruns would accompany me for an early movie like that.I love India. I will never say it enough," Chaigneau wrote on X, after catching a screening of Project Hail Mary.

See the tweet here:

Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety food.



At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club or aloo burger.



I could have only… pic.twitter.com/ug4pMw07ni — Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) March 28, 2026

The French woman's video has resonated widely, with many Indians taking pride in her observations. Social media users flooded the comments with welcoming messages, while others pointed out that such experiences are part of what makes India's entertainment culture so vibrant and inclusive.

One user wrote, "This is why we love Indian breakfast, movies, and madness all at once."

Another commented, "India has the unique culture of accepting everyone and different types of people...it's probably the best example in the world in terms of its diversity."

A third said, "As a rule, I have only preferred evening or night shows... I hate stepping out into the bright sunlight after being in the dark for 3 hrs straight."

In many parts of India, especially in urban centres, early morning shows, sometimes as early as 8 or 9 am, are quite popular. These screenings often attract movie enthusiasts looking to avoid crowds later in the day or fans eager to catch first-day-first-show releases.