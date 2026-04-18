French Widow, 85, Returns Home After Being Detained In US Amid Family Fight

The 85-year-old widow of an American military veteran held in federal immigration detention returned home to France on Friday, according to the French government and her family.

Marie-Therese Ross entered the US last June to begin a new life with a retired US soldier she had met decades ago when he was stationed in France, court records show. But after her husband's death, Ross' stepson - a US federal employee - allegedly intervened to have her taken into immigration custody earlier this month amid a dispute over the estate, an Alabama judge found.

"She returned to France this morning. This is a satisfaction for us," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters during a visit to the southern city of Montpellier on Friday. Barrot said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement methods are "not in line" with French standards and are "not acceptable to us."

Federal immigration agents detained Ross in Alabama on April 1 after she overstayed her 90-day visa, according to the US Department of Homeland Security. She was then held at a detention facility in Louisiana as French officials expressed concern about her well-being.

Ross' son, Herve Goix, told The Associated Press that she had been in the process of applying for a green card when she was taken into custody.

"She's very tired, she's not very good, but it's difficult for her," Goix said. "We are very, very happy, but we are tired."

Ross was not given the medication she needed while being held in the Louisiana detention facility, according to her attorney Kim Willingham.

"She does not feel she or other inmates are being treated well within the facility," Willingham told the AP. "She did everything she was supposed to do with regard to obtaining her green card."

Ross gave up her pension and moved to Alabama last year to marry William B Ross, a retired US soldier she had met when he was stationed in France in the 1960s, Calhoun County court records show. But after William B Ross died in January, his two sons became embroiled in a dispute with their stepmother over the modest estate, including the home in Anniston, Alabama, where she resided.

The sons rerouted mail from the residence, leading their stepmother to miss an immigration-related appointment, Calhoun County Probate Judge Shirley A. Millwood noted in a court order earlier this month. Millwood accused one son of using his position as a federal employee to prompt the detention of his stepmother days before a hearing over the estate.

Marie-Therese Ross was taken into custody in her nightgown and unable to bring her phone, passport and other identification with her, records show.

The stepson denied involvement in his stepmother's arrest in court, but Millwood said evidence indicated he knew in advance of the arrest and received a text message confirming it shortly afterward. His brother then arrived at the home to change the locks two hours after federal immigration agents removed their stepmother.

In an April 10 ruling, Millwood ordered the stepsons to allow Ross to retrieve her clothes, phone, documents and other possessions from her late husband's home.

Millwood also urged the federal government to investigate the circumstances of Ross' arrest "in light of the ongoing national events surrounding the distrust of federal law enforcement officers and the many investigations ongoing of corruption within our government."

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an emailed statement, the city of Anniston said its police department had "no involvement" in Ross' arrest.

William B Ross' two sons could not be reached for comment at their homes in Anniston and did not respond to emails, phone calls or Facebook and text messages.

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