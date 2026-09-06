His Rs 2 Lakh MacBook Fell Off His Bike. An E-Rickshaw Driver's Kind Act Left Him Speechless

A man from Bihar thought he had lost his Rs 2 lakh MacBook for good after it fell onto a rain-soaked road in Bengaluru. Harshit Sureka shared his experience in an Instagram video, recalling how he accidentally lost the laptop while returning from the gym at around 10 pm. With heavy rain lashing the city and a trip planned for the next day, he was in a hurry to get home.

Somewhere along the way, the top box attached to the back of his bike fell off without him noticing. The box contained his MacBook, worth around Rs 2 lakh, along with a personal diary and other important belongings.

Sureka only realised the box was missing after he reached home and got off his bike. He immediately headed back out and retraced his route, covering around 3-4 km in the rain while asking people along the way if they had seen a box fall from a motorcycle.

His search eventually paid off. Someone told him that the box had fallen at a particular spot and that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up. Sureka went to a police station to report the incident but then remembered an important detail. The missing box had stickers displaying his Instagram and YouTube handles.

He checked his Instagram message requests and found a message with the e-rickshaw driver's phone number. When Sureka called, the driver confirmed that he had the box.

Sureka then travelled another 4-5 km in the opposite direction to meet him. To his relief, the driver returned the box with all his belongings intact, including the expensive MacBook. Grateful for getting everything back, Sureka offered the driver some money as a token of appreciation. The driver, however, refused to take it.

Watch the video here:

Sureka ended his video by thanking the driver from the bottom of his heart and urging people not to be too quick to judge others. He said, "I want to tell that stop being judgmental. The world is a very nice place to live in. Yes, there are bad people. But if you do good deeds, maybe it was one of my karma that I got this back. Maybe he was a good person that's why he returned it back. So, thank you and I don't know how else to thank that person anymore. But thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The incident has since struck a chord with people online, with many praising the driver's honesty and saying the story restored their faith in strangers. One user wrote, "The e-rickshaw driver set an exemplary benchmark of civic responsibility and basic human empathy."

Another said, "Stories like this restore faith in everyday humanity. The driver deserves a proper reward and recognition."

